Plane Shift is a set of free online Dungeons & Dragons supplements accompanying several The Art of Magic: The Gathering releases written by James Wyatt. Each Plane Shift document provides D&D 5th Edition rules to play on the respective plane. The supplements are named after the D&D spell Planeshift, which allows a creature to cross between planes in the D&D multiverse (notably different from the MTG multiverse).

The series is now discontinued.[7]