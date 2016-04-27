MTG Wiki
Register
Don't have an account?
Sign In
Advertisement
MTG Wiki
MTG Wiki
6,157
pages
in: Dungeons & Dragons crossover

Plane Shift

Edit this Page
For other uses, see Planeshift (disambiguation).

Plane Shift is a set of free online Dungeons & Dragons supplements accompanying several The Art of Magic: The Gathering releases written by James Wyatt. Each Plane Shift document provides D&D 5th Edition rules to play on the respective plane. The supplements are named after the D&D spell Planeshift, which allows a creature to cross between planes in the D&D multiverse (notably different from the MTG multiverse).

The series is now discontinued.[7]

References[]

  1. Wizards of the Coast (April 27, 2016). "Plane Shift: Zendikar". magicthegathering.com. Wizards of the Coast.
  2. James Wyatt. (July 11, 2016). "Announcing Plane Shift: Innistrad", Dragonmag.com
  3. James Wyatt (February 16, 2017). "Plane Shift: Kaladesh". magicthegathering.com. Wizards of the Coast.
  4. James Wyatt (July 5, 2017). "Plane Shift: Amonkhet". magicthegathering.com. Wizards of the Coast.
  5. James Wyatt (January 9, 2018). "Plane Shift: Ixalan". magicthegathering.com. Wizards of the Coast.
  6. James Wyatt (July 31, 2018). "Plane Shift: Dominaria". magicthegathering.com. Wizards of the Coast.
  7. James Wyatt (October 14, 2020). "As I move back toward working on more #dnd books, I’m not currently planning on doing more #mtg Plane Shift PDFs.". Twitter.
Categories
Community content is available under CC BY-NC-SA 2.5 unless otherwise noted.
Advertisement

Fan Feed

More MTG Wiki
Explore Wikis