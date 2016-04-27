- For other uses, see Planeshift (disambiguation).
Plane Shift is a set of free online Dungeons & Dragons supplements accompanying several The Art of Magic: The Gathering releases written by James Wyatt. Each Plane Shift document provides D&D 5th Edition rules to play on the respective plane. The supplements are named after the D&D spell Planeshift, which allows a creature to cross between planes in the D&D multiverse (notably different from the MTG multiverse).
- Plane Shift: Zendikar [1]
- Plane Shift: Innistrad [2]
- Plane Shift: Kaladesh [3]
- Plane Shift: Amonkhet [4]
- Plane Shift: Ixalan [5]
- Plane Shift: Dominaria [6]
The series is now discontinued.[7]
