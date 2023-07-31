Ravnica (pronounced /RAV-nih-kuh/ IPA: /ˈɹæv.nɪ.kə/)[2] is a plane whose main planet is covered in a large city, eponymously known as Ravnica.[3][4] It takes its flavor from that of Eastern Europe and Slavic folklore, most notably 15th-century Prague.[5] Ravnica is the setting of the Ravnica block, Return to Ravnica block and Guilds of Ravnica, Ravnica Allegiance, and War of the Spark expansions.

Description [ ]

Ravnica is a worldwide cityscape; an ecumenopolis consisting of a patchwork of grand halls, decrepit slums, and ancient ruins, with layer upon layer of stonework.[6] It is one of the most densely populated planes in the Multiverse.[7] Law magic and the metaphysics of hierarchy are deeply woven into the very fabric of the plane, enabling cooperating leaders to achieve feats of greatness.[8]

Of the world's countless civic centers, one looms large above all others: the City of Ravnica, a metropolis so vast that its name has long since become synonymous with the entire plane. Centuries of Ravnican business—powered in many cases by Izzet boilerworks and other guilds’ foundries—have saturated Ravnica's atmosphere with all manner of industrial pollution.[9] Prior to the events of Dissension, the city and plane of Ravnica had been ruled by the Ravnican guilds and governed by the Guildpact for more than ten millennia.

While much of its surface is urbanized, subterranean oceans exist.

Ravnica and the Multiverse [ ]

As a plane, Ravnica was affected by the Rift Crisis on Nexus of the Multiverse, Dominaria. As a consequence, it became isolated from the rest of the Multiverse, in a seal similar to the Shard of the Twelve Worlds, but with Ravnica as the only plane.[10][11][12][13] On the surface of this 'micro-shard' appeared a blister, a piece of folded aether that trapped all Ravnican souls upon death, forcing them to become spirits and ghosts that manifested themselves on Ravnica's physical plane as the Ghost Quarter of Agyrem.[14] The separation might also have improved the lifespan of its inhabitants; for example, Agrus Kos was a normal human, who was over 120 years old, an age likely roughly equivalent to 65–70 years on Earth.

After the Mending the Ravnican ghost-world anomaly was dissolved, and the trapped spirits were able to pass on to the aether.[15][16]

History [ ]

For millennia, cities covered the plane's surface, until eventually they ran together into one vast megalopolis.[17]

The Erstwhile [ ]

A delicate and sophisticated race of elves known as the Erstwhile once were an important faction in Ravnica. They were laid to rest in coffins in Umerilek, Mausoleum of the Erstwhile.[18] They returned as Zombie Attendants of Vraska. Their leader is Storrev.

Government and law: Guildpact [ ]

Almost ten thousand years before the events of Ravnica, the plane of Ravnica boasted untold violence and brutality, with various factions constantly waging centuries-long war against each other.[17] Realizing that this neverending war would ultimately destroy everything, a council between ten factions was held, where the leader Azor I suggested establishing a living, breathing enchantment that would end the violence and ensure the survival of the factions. While some of the order-phobic factions had initial disagreements, the other nine leaders eventually concurred that such a pact was the best chance of survival. Each of the ten factions signed the Guildpact, and over time, these factions became the ten guilds of Ravnica.

The power of the Guildpact was subtle; it prevented any guild from dabbling into the business of any other guild or disturbing the stable power balance among the ten by twisting circumstance and coincidence to nullify the disruptive guild's actions. While the Guildpact was credited with bringing relative peace and prosperity to the plane, sporadic clashes between guilds still occurred. Despite any conflicts between the guilds at a particular time though, the anniversary of the Guildpact's signing was celebrated every year with a day-long festival, where all the people laid down their weapons and made merry. This celebration was called The Festival of the Guildpact.

Not all of Ravnica's citizens are a member of a guild; about half of the population is guildless.[19] However, the guilds are a required part of daily life, and their presence is felt everywhere on Ravnica.

The Decamillennial [ ]

During the Decamillennial Celebration of 10,000 ZC, the Guildpact was broken. The ancient balance was shattered, and Ravnica was thrown into chaos.

The Interregnum [ ]

In the novel Agents of Artifice, it came to pass that the guilds were officially disbanded.[20] Many of the guilds were forcefully torn down due to the long-simmering unrest the guildless held towards their masters. There were, however, remainders of the guilds present.

Return of the guilds [ ]

The former guilds, however, were not long to rest, and they reestablished, many under new leadership. Some adopted a new purpose, as the original Guildpact had bound them to a specific task for over ten thousand years, and the guildless had grown weary of some of their morally questionable activities. Most guilds, however, follow the same basic structure they always had, as habit and traditions are forces at least as strong as the Guildpact.[21]

The Guildpact reinstated [ ]

In 10,075 ZC, the Izzet guildmaster discovered that Azor I had created a contingency plan that would take effect if the magic of the Guildpact was ever broken. An intricate network of leylines sprawled across the districts Ravnica called the Implicit Maze, offered a test to the guilds. If they would cooperate to solve the maze, they would secure the power of a new Guildpact. That power was eventually bestowed upon Jace Beleren, who became the Living Guildpact. Any law that he verbally confirms becomes legally binding.

Outside influence [ ]

As Jace is a planeswalker, his attention never remains focused on Ravnica for long. During his absences, the guilds return to their old habits of fighting with each other over the smallest scraps of influence or territory. Meanwhile an outside influence has taken control over several guilds, for reasons yet unknown. After Niv-Mizzet reveals his knowledge of the existence of other planes, planeswalkers, and the threat of Nicol Bolas, he has Ral Zarek turn Project Lightning Bug into a beacon to call other planeswalkers to help fight Bolas.[15][22]

Guild summit [ ]

Ral's efforts to convince the Ravnican guilds to cooperate with Niv-Mizzet's plan were met with resistance from every quarter.[23] Even bringing them together for a single meeting seemed next to impossible. Every guild had some members who supported cooperation and others who opposed it. At last, a guild summit was convened at New Prahv to discuss the growing tensions between the guilds. Isperia proposed a radical idea: cooperation.[24] After a contentious discussion, Niv-Mizzet arrived to reveal the real threat they were facing.[15] The Firemind then proposed to implement the "fail-safe" and grant him the power of the Living Guildpact. Although Niv offered to leave the Izzet League and become a guardian of Ravnica, many distrusted his motives. With that, the summit was adjourned until the following morning.

That night, Vraska met Isperia alone in the conference chamber. Simultaneously fulfilling Bolas's demands and achieving personal revenge, Vraska petrified the sphinx.[25] In the morning, the guildleaders reconvened, only to find Isperia turned to stone. All hopes for cooperation now seemed shattered.

Not long after, Ral Zarek activated the Interplanar Beacon and at the same time Nicol Bolas arrived on the plane.[15]

War of the Spark [ ]

As the precarious accord among the guilds teetered on the brink of collapse, Domri Rade led the Gruul in a concerted effort to tip the world into chaos.[15] He amassed an enormous mob to rampage through the city streets, making sure that every guild suffered painful losses to keep them at each other's throats. Some members among the Gruul, especially among the Zhur-Taa clan, thought this to be the End-Raze.

The fight between Nicol Bolas and the Gatewatch turns into an all-out planeswalker war. Dozens of powerful planeswalkers, from many disparate realities, unite against the elder dragon, who has claimed dominion over Ravnica and is perilously close to completing the spell that will grant him godhood. As they fight alongside the Gatewatch—led by Chandra Nalaar, Jace Beleren, and Gideon Jura—against Bolas and his relentless army of Eternals, nothing less than the fate of the multiverse is at stake.[26] Little do the Gatewatch suspect that Bolas has not only accounted for their interference, but he is practically relying on it.[15] Bolas arrives and attacks the cityplane, leading to the death of Niv-Mizzet, as well as creating a citadel and a statue of himself. As a reaction, Ral Zarek activates the Interplanar Beacon to call other planeswalkers to Ravnica. Dovin Baan later activates the Immortal Sun to trap the planeswalkers as Bolas unleashes his army of Eternals to conquer the plane and harvest the planeswalkers' sparks. Heavy damage is done to the city, including the destruction of the Vitu-Ghazi and the Chamber of the Guildpact, with much loss of life, both from citizens and planeswalkers. In the end, Bolas was defeated and a resurrected Niv-Mizzet became the new Living Guildpact.

Phyrexian Invasion and Aftermath [ ]

During New Phyrexia's Invasion of the Multiverse, Vraska led the Phyrexian invasion force against her home plane, first directing Realmbreaker toward the Azorius Senate's guild hall, New Prahv, and the jail in which she once was imprisoned. As vengeance for her fellow gorgons whose eyes were removed, she ordered for Ravnicans to be blinded, letting them scrabble upon the glistening-oil-slicked streets. The Golgari were the primary converted force, with the Simic and Izzet foolishly examining the oil. Parts of the Undercity were raised into its streets, exposed to sunlight for the first time in centuries.[27][28][7]

Various planeswalkers, notably Teyo Verada and Ral Zarek, helped to repel the invasion, with Zarek able to defeat Vraska and her forces with a sonic weapon attuned against the oil.[29][30] Bolstered by the power of the Guildpact through the Guildpact Paragons,[31][32][33] the guilds and their leaders also fought to defend Ravnica.[34] In the invasion’s destructive wake, Ravnica's balance of power saw a massive shift. Though the Firemind reaffirmed his position as Ravnica’s supreme authority and protector,[35][36][27] the Golgari were almost totally compleated, the Dimir are rumored to be gone, and distrust of the Simic and Izzet are at an all-time-high.[7]

Demographics [ ]

Guilds [ ]

Geography [ ]

The original City of Ravnica was made up of 10 districts, named in simple numerical order. No correlation exists between the ten guilds and the ten districts, all guilds are active in every district. The Tenth District, in particular, is a hotbed of activity where all the guilds maintain their primary headquarters. Beyond the core are countless other districts that originated as outlying cities that eventually melded into the expanding metropolis.[19] Examples are Irbitov and Jezeru. Among other constellations in Ravnica's sky is Qeeto, the Cat-Thief.[37]

The Ten Districts [ ]

The ten districts are arranged radially around the center of Ravnica.[38]

The Center [ ]

The Center of Ravnica is the hub of the great city and the entire plane. One of the only exposed areas of Ravnica's original surface of any significant size. This site is actually the top of a mountain. At the street level, it is a flat, solid ground where many important halls and monuments are located.

The Second District [ ]

Consists of fashionable and elegant streets.[39][40]

The Sixth District [ ]

Contains overgrown areas with dank bogs.[41]

The Ninth District [ ]

Former Azorius territory, but lost after the Guildpact broke. Recently claimed by the Boros from the Gruul and Rakdos with the aid of Gideon Jura. The One Hundred Steps , a gateway that connects the Ninth District with the Azorius District.

Merrytown , a neighborhood burned down by the Rakdos. [42] Titan's Keg Tavern , rebuilt, often frequented by giants.

, a neighborhood burned down by the Rakdos. Old Rav , older and deeper parts of Ravnica. Realm of the Golgari. Rozlad Square The First Vineyard , claims to be the oldest tavern on Ravnica.

, older and deeper parts of Ravnica. Realm of the Golgari.

The Tenth District [ ]

The Tenth is the hub of most important activity on Ravnica, and this is reflected in grander architecture, busier markets, and wilder traffic in the streets.[43] To be governed effectively, the Tenth District is broken into six precincts, each the size of a small city.[19] Precinct One (also known as the Guildpact Precinct) is the hub of the wealthy and powerful and Precinct Two is populated by businesses. In Precinct Three (the Greenbelt), nature has encroached on the urban environment, while the scarred streets of Precinct Four are a proving ground for soldiers and marauders alike. Precinct Five is characterized by its many schools, libraries, and laboratories, and Precinct Six is the workers' district with warehouses, docks, and factories.

Two major avenues and one alley run across the whole Tenth District, crossing precinct lines:

The Transguild Promenade . [44] Lined with markets and parks.

. Lined with markets and parks. Tin Street , a vital center of trade and a popular spot for restaurants and theaters. At some points, it is possible to look down Tin Street and see Vitu-Ghazi. [45] Tin Street Market . A favorite of Vraska.

, a vital center of trade and a popular spot for restaurants and theaters. At some points, it is possible to look down Tin Street and see Vitu-Ghazi. Gnat Alley, Ravnica's longest continuous street. A tunnel-like alley that serves as one of the Gruul's most trusted methods of navigating through Ravnica's posh neighborhoods.[46] Various lowlifes use its winding passages to infiltrate restricted districts and bypass security checkpoints.

Anchored by enormous chains at the juncture of Precincts One, Three, and Four, the Millennial Platform is a floating observation deck that affords the best overhead view of the District. It houses an exclusive restaurant.

There are also several plazas:

Azorius territory [ ]

Boros territory [ ]

In the Second Precinct: Augustin Station , the main airship station for the Tenth District. A 10-foot-tall statue of Agrus Kos has become a meeting place for veterans, the mob, and Dimir spies. [19]



In the Fourth Precinct: The Grand Courtyard . Sunhome , the guildhall and headquarters of the Theater of Fortification. Horizon Military Academy , headquarters of the Theater of Recruitment. Centerfort , the headquarters of the Wojek League. The Tenth Leaguehall The Bulwark , low-rent apartments and shops. Sawtooth Prison

Dravhoc , a district built into a mountain, constructed in terraces.

, a district built into a mountain, constructed in terraces. Favarial , a district built across a large body of freshwater. One of the wealthier districts.

, a district built across a large body of freshwater. One of the wealthier districts. Zelzo Base, former headquarters of the Theater of Integrity. Now headquarters of the Wojek League.

In Precinct Six: Kamen Fortress , former headquarters of the Theater of Order. Now the garrison that guards the Smelting District. [15]



Orzhov territory [ ]

In the First Precinct: Orzhova, the guildhall cathedral and seat of the Obzedat. The Vizkopa Bank , the center of Orzhov commerce. A massive institution encrusted with guardian gargoyles and orbited by the floating spirits of Orzhovan debtors. The Grand Library . [50]

In the Sixth Precinct: Many mansions, banks, trading posts, and churches. Near the waterfront: Medori Park , a neighborhood with warehouses and rife with the undead at night.

Coiner's Row , the business district

, the business district The Harmony Basilica . [50]

. Kalnika Quarter or Kalnika District The Dome of Black Dove . [50]

or The Moon Market , an Orzhov black market held every fifth full moon and dedicated to forbidden wares. [58] [59]

, an Orzhov black market held every fifth full moon and dedicated to forbidden wares. The Plague Quarter

Sage's Row , a place critical of the guilds.

, a place critical of the guilds. Shanav Quarter , a place that's known for its hostility to the Selesnya.

, a place that's known for its hostility to the Selesnya. The Basilica of the Opportune (destroyed) [60]

(destroyed) Clover Heights . Contained 360 Orzhov citizens in 10,075 Z.C. [61]

. Contained 360 Orzhov citizens in 10,075 Z.C. Prosperity Estates . Contained 292 Orzhov citizens in 10,075 Z.C. [61]

. Contained 292 Orzhov citizens in 10,075 Z.C. Oligarch's Row . Contained 1016 Orzhov citizens in 10,075 Z.C. [61]

. Contained 1016 Orzhov citizens in 10,075 Z.C. Penance Place . [61]

. Karlov Cathedral [37] The Bone Walk , a path made from the polished femur of an ancient stone giant that crosses a mysterious dark water, apparently full of horrible creatures.



Selesnya territory [ ]

In the Greenbelt (the Third Precinct):

Vitu-Ghazi , guildhall of the Selesnya Conclave.

, guildhall of the Selesnya Conclave. The Canopy , a neighborhood covered in trees with buildings around them and on the largest branches.

, a neighborhood covered in trees with buildings around them and on the largest branches. The Ivory Oaks , a stand of massive trees guarded by an order of albino Loxodon warrior-priests.

, a stand of massive trees guarded by an order of albino Loxodon warrior-priests. The Selesnya Saproling Nursery . [50]

. Sumala , a giant meditation garden and home to some of the most magnificent Selesnyan architecture and scenic artistry.

, a giant meditation garden and home to some of the most magnificent Selesnyan architecture and scenic artistry. The Kasarna training grounds. [62]

training grounds. The Great Concourse . This is a massive series of interwoven roadways that are elevated through and high above the forest canopy.

. This is a massive series of interwoven roadways that are elevated through and high above the forest canopy. North Ridge Forest . [60]

. Concordance or the Old City , the oldest section of the precinct.

or the , the oldest section of the precinct. Beast Haven , a neighborhood where beasts are trained for labor and sold to customers from around the city.

, a neighborhood where beasts are trained for labor and sold to customers from around the city. Initiates' Compound . [61]

. Conclave Assembly.[61]

Izzet territory [ ]

In the Fourth Precinct: Nivix, the guildhall The Mizzium Foundry , the only place on Ravnica that manufactures Mizzium.

Ivy Street

Lurias , a district far away from the Center of Ravnica near a "coastline", the meeting place of a swamp used for farming and a large river.

, a district far away from the Center of Ravnica near a "coastline", the meeting place of a swamp used for farming and a large river. Mauzam Asylum

The Smoking Wreckage, an infamous bar.[63]

In the Undercity: The Boilerpits , a series of underground passageways formed by intertwined high-pressure metal pipelines.



Ovitzia , a district full of mansions of the wealthy.

, a district full of mansions of the wealthy. Construction Site Zurzic, a mysterious sky-line changing building under construction near Privnik Plaza.

Simic territory [ ]

In Precinct Five: Zonot Seven . The only zonot inside the boundaries of the Tenth District; originally a simple lake before the opening of the zonots. It is fed directly by a river passing around an area of land claimed by rogue Izzet chemists, which the Simic wish to claim as an aquatic thoroughfare. [64] Zameck , the current guildhall of the Simic Combine.



Dimir territory [ ]

Dinrova Heights , a massive building used as a meeting place for the high-ranking guild mages of the Dimir.

, a massive building used as a meeting place for the high-ranking guild mages of the Dimir. Bane Alley, a street where "illegal" services like assassination, extortion or graft are offered by Dimir agents.

In Precinct Five: The Ismeri Library , an officially guildless public library under Dimir control. Used as a major communication center of the guild.



in the Undercity: Duskmantle , the restored guildhall. Protected by memory wards. Nightveil , the sprawling residence of the Dimir elite. An extensive system of natural caverns which house high-walled mansions. Fiend's Crawl , lair of many vampires.



Rakdos territory [ ]

In Precinct Six: Gore House , a notorious club Shadowfront Alley , known for its prostitutes. [48]



In the Undercity: The Demon's Vestibule , the staircase down from the Smelting Quarter. Veins of lava running down the wurm-carved walls shed a dull-red light. The walls are lined with hundreds of torn and overlapping banners. The Hellhole , the housing of the Rakdos. Rix Maadi , the Rakdos guildhall The Dungeon Ballrooms , venues for smaller Rakdos parties. [65] The Festival Grounds , a vast, derelict courtyard in front of Rix Maadi. The Jester's Crypt , a dark tunnel where Rakdos takes cultists who displease him. Few ever return.



The Broken Toybox , a tavern and discreet brothel, with some very unusual goings-on in the basement suites. [66]

, a tavern and discreet brothel, with some very unusual goings-on in the basement suites. The Carnarium Rings [65]

Derision's Peak [51]

The Slaughterhouse, a large Rakdos venue.[65]

Golgari territory [ ]

Zanikev, the largest reclamation zone of the Golgari, encompassing several former neighborhoods. Also known as the "Great Rot Farm".

In Precinct Six: Deadbridge Chasm , a large sinkhole, used as a public disposal for corpses. The massive platform that spans it is supported by stone arches that are buttressed by vines, fungi, and bonewood. Wayport , a trading zone located on a pillar in the chasm. Benzer's Bridge , the main thoroughfare for cargo traveling to and from Districts beyond the Tenth.

The Devlin Crevasse , a vast fissure in the earth that interrupted the Ravnican street plan. [43] Madman's Bridge , a long, thin structure over the Crevasse. On the verge of collapse.

, a vast fissure in the earth that interrupted the Ravnican street plan. In the Undercity : Svogthos , old guildhall. Now abandoned. Korozda , the Maze of Decay. New guildhall of the Golgari. Penvar, the Hanging Keep . A castle fixed upside down on the ceiling above the entrance of Korozda. [67] House of the Ochran , headquarters of the Golgari assassins. Umerilek , Mausoleum of the Erstwhile. Stonefare , a network of ancient brick tunnels that wind through the Golgari-controlled areas, polluted with sticky slime, fungi, and cobwebs and lined with petrified bodies of gorgon victims. The Corpsefloat Valves . Valves constructed of fungal membranes closing off certain sewerways. They open and close by Golgari command, allowing carcasses and other traffic to float through. The Felden Pipe Entrance , drop-off point for corpse haulers. [50] Grek'ospen , a Kraul hive in a large cavern. [68]

:

Gruul territory [ ]

The Samok Stand, a grove of towering trees slowly reclaiming the city. Defended by predators.

Neutral territory [ ]

In Precinct Five: Prism University , a center of learning that concentrates on magical theory and application. The Thinktank Enclave , an independent guildless city. It is founded on a thirty-block (but growing) tract of land formed from a raft of Golgari garbage jutting into the river. Formerly run by the Izzet, an emergency situation prompted the temporary and subsequently permanent sovereignty of this city. It is governed by Grand Arbiter Hendrik "B.H." Azmerak. [49] The Blistercoils , a series of gigantic mizzium coils that generate large amounts of mana.

In Precinct Six: The Smelting Quarter is the center of Ravnica's industry. It is also home to numerous unguilded. Keyhole Downs , a place known for its dishonest merchants. [56] Rumored to have ties with the Rakdos.



Novijen , the former Simic guildhall. Now destroyed.

, the former Simic guildhall. Now destroyed. Plaza of Harmony

Parhelion II

Seven Swords , a small block of streets lined with large stone townhouses that had seen better days. [22] Frost Lane Green Street The Silver Curtain , an abandoned theater (destroyed)

, a small block of streets lined with large stone townhouses that had seen better days. Dogsrun neighborhood, a genteel rectangle of quiet streets tucked away from the major thoroughfares.[23]

The Red Wastes [ ]

The Red Wastes are located directly north of Precinct Four

The Rubblebelt , a discontinuous archipelago of wasteland zones outside of the Tenth District. Claimed by the Gruul Clans. Skarrg , the gutted, cratered remains of a massive palace. A place of tradition for the Gruul. Oakchar , a fifty-foot-tall, partially petrified oak used to display the skulls of fallen Gruul chieftains. Axebane Forest , a sentient forest under the protection of an order of Druids. The Husk , headquarters of the Slizt Clan. Mahovana, The Haven of Moss , a ruined part of the city, covered by large trees. [56] The Cairn of Years' March , the ruin of a huge colosseum.

, a discontinuous archipelago of wasteland zones outside of the Tenth District. Claimed by the Gruul Clans.

The Mausoleum District [ ]

Irbitov (the mausoleum district), is an Orzhov-controlled quarter populated with mausoleums, memorial statues, and underground vaults.

The Lake District [ ]

Jezeru (the Lake District) is an entire district covered in shallow water. It is an attempt to bring the Simic above ground.

The Utvara Reclamation Zone [ ]

Utvara , is a harsh land situated outside the main city and formerly controlled by the Selesnya Conclave. It is roughly egg-shaped. [69] Thousands of years ago, Utvara had been a vibrant section of the world with a free zone that rivaled the central metropolis of Ravnica. Even earlier, the area had once been a part of the ancient hunting grounds of Niv-Mizzet, whose first lair is supposedly located somewhere within the zone. Vitar Yescu , an enormous tree in a state of perpetual flower, planted by the Selesnya Conclave to provide an antigen to the local plague. It was mostly burned to the ground after Zomaj Hauc's failed attempt to revive several ancient dragon eggs. [70] The Cauldron , former headquarters of the Izzet. The Schism , a rift giving acces to The Ghost Quarter of Agyrem (now healed [15] [16] [21] ).

, is a harsh land situated outside the main city and formerly controlled by the Selesnya Conclave. It is roughly egg-shaped.

The Undersea [ ]

Rivers, lakes, and oceans run deep below the surface of Ravnica, Several of them connect to the Simic zonots. They are used as thoroughfares by aquatic races and monsters. This area has traditionally been home to Ravnica's merfolk and to a variety of marine life but has recently become home to escaped krasis that have had an adverse effect on the native ecosystem.[71]

The Polar Regions [ ]

Where the True Djinn are kept imprisoned at "polar water stations".[37]

Other locations outside the Ten Districts [ ]

Avaric , a district controlled by the Orzhov but with a deep anti guild sentiment. [20] Bitter End Tavern

, a district controlled by the Orzhov but with a deep anti guild sentiment. The Bone Walk , an elevated walkway made from the femur of an ancient stone giant before the Guildpact (spell) that approaches the Orzhov territory.

, an elevated walkway made from the femur of an ancient stone giant before the Guildpact (spell) that approaches the Orzhov territory. Eshton's Tavern , a bar owned by Eshton.

, a bar owned by Eshton. Glahia district , one of the larger districts. [20]

, one of the larger districts. The Nalatras alchemical slums. [20]

alchemical slums. Tisya

Tovrna , a backwater part of the city with many factories. [23] [43] Once a power in its own right, it had slipped into somnolence over the centuries,

, a backwater part of the city with many factories. Once a power in its own right, it had slipped into somnolence over the centuries, The Zonots , sinkholes controlled by the Simic Combine leading all the way down to the Ravnican oceans. They pass through a dozen layers of the crumbled city. Zonot One . Speaker Zegana's home zonot. Zonot One is one of the smallest zonots and has a somewhat somber feeling compared to the others. Zonot Two . Zonot Three . Vannifar's home zonot. Navika , a laboratory of the Guardian Project, build/grown in the form of an enormous nautilus shell. Zonot Four . The largest of the zonots. It has the marine troll Trifon as its speaker. Threatened by Golgari incursions. Zonot Five , a tourist destination, where the guildless can come to see the ocean as well as to observe Simic life. The Helical Stair , an enormous column of marine plant matter. Zonot Six .

, sinkholes controlled by the Simic Combine leading all the way down to the Ravnican oceans. They pass through a dozen layers of the crumbled city. The Steambath Quarter

The Wrights' Quarter

Races [ ]

Angels

Archons

Centaurs

Cyclops

Demons

Devils

Dryad

Elves

Faeries

Giants

Goblins

Gorgons

Half-Demons [72]

Owl Headed Aven: Only one of whom has ever been known to exist [73]

Harpies

Homunculus

Humans

Kraul

Loxodon

Merfolk

Minotaur

Nagas [74]

Ogres

Orcs [72]

Shapeshifters (Lupul being one variety)

Specters

Sphinxes

Trolls

Vampires

Viashino

Vedalken

Weirds

Historical or Mythological [ ]

Languages Spoken [ ]

Ravi (Common Ravnican) [75] [18] The name "Izzet" sounds similar to the Ravi phrase for "is it?" [76] The Cult of Rakdos speak an archaic, barking, guttural street slang with patois and accents cribbed from various Ravnican cultures that changes quickly and is hardly mutually intelligible with standard Ravi [77] In this dialect "Izolda" translates to "blood witch" [78] Old Ravi In this dialect, "lupul" translates to "lurker" [79]

The Abyssal language of demons and devils

The Celestial language of angels

Kraul [18]

Loxodon

Merfolk

Minotaur

A Sylvan language spoken by Centaurs, Dryads, and much of the Selesnya Conclave

Sphynx

Vedalken [19]

Various Goblin languages [72] These are fairly primitive, with loose grammar and a small vocabulary [19]

Ogrish This may also be same as the language spoken by Giants [19]

Utvar Grull, a creole with influences of Ogrish, Centaur, and Goblin [80] The Centaur language named here may or may not be the same as the Sylvan language

Troll

True Draconic, the language spoken by the first Dragons before the urbanization of Ravnica [81]

Elvish The Devkarin and Silhana each have their own dialect



Writing Systems [ ]

Azorius Legal Script Early versions of this script have been in use for up to thousands of years. [82]



Economy [ ]

Ravnica's primary currency are coins referred to as zibs and zinos, with 100 zibs making up 1 zino.[19] A denomination called "zidos" has also been referenced, although it carries an equal value to zinos and may be a typo or nickname for the silver variant of the currency.[73] The same is true for a denomination called "zigs" and the similarly named zibs.[83] Coinage is regulated by Ravnica's guilds, with the Azorius, Boros, and Orzhov operating its primary mints.[19] The card Conjured Currency depicts gold coins bearing the Dimir symbol, but it is unclear if these are meant to mimic existing coinage. While real zinos can be made of silver or gold, counterfits are often made of tin.[84] A coin bearing Lazav's likeness is given to those elevated to Dimir remainder.[85] 24 generations before 10,075 Z.C., the Izzet invented a machine that could turn copper coins into gold.[60] The known denominations include:

Denomination Common name Description Mint ½ zib Half-zib[72] 1 zib Copper zib[61] Azorius[19] 1 zib Copper alms-coin Distributed by the Orzhov to the poor. Orzhov[19] 1 zib A small silver coin.[72] Possibly Boros. 25 zibs Silver 25-zib piece[86] Common currency carried by nearly everyone in Ravnica. Azorius[19] 50 zibs Electrum 50-zib piece[86] Azorius[19] 1 zino Gold one-zino coin Standard coin of the Azorius mint.[19] Embossed with the Azorius symbol, redesigned with an elevated symbol just before 10,075 Z.C.[86] Azorius[19] 1 zino Gold zino Boros[19][86] 1 zino Zido A square silver coin.[72] Possibly Boros. 5 zinos Gold 5-zino coin Boros[19] 10 zinos Platinum 10-zino piece Orzhov[19][86] 100 zinos Platinum 100-zino coin Orzhov[19]

Boros legionnaires are paid one Boros-minted gold zino per week, while officers are paid with a gold 5-zino coin.[86] A warehouse worker loading heavy cargo might make one zino in a single day, while a professional thief could make 100.[87][10] Based on tithing records, the average salary of the richest 95% of citizens in the Orzhov neighborhoods of Clover Heights, Prosperity Estates, and Oligarch's Row was well over 520 zinos per week in 10,075 Z.C.[61] Orzhov fines can be paid at a rate of two zibs per labor hour.[60] The Izzet goblin Observer Kaluzax had a life savings of 5,732 zinos.[37] The exact value of Ravnican coinage is unclear, but the prices of various items are known:

Item Value Melon 2 zibs[83] Loaf of bread 5 zibs[83] Cup of coffee 10 zibs[19] Newspaper 15 zibs[86] Apple 15 zibs[86] Stick of grilled chicken 25 zibs[86] Airship flight from Augustin Station to the Millennial Platform 50 zibs/passenger[86] Cheap jewelry 80 zibs[87] Bird's nest fungus 1 zino[67] Airship flight from Augustin Station to any location in the Tenth District 1 zino[86] Airship flight from Augustin Station to any station on the plane 1 zino/mile[86] Guild insignia 5 zinos[86] Human blood, pasteurized 9 zinos/qt[61] Airship flight from Augustin Station to a major station in another district 10 zinos[86] Spiked brass knuckles 12 zinos[61] Ornate dagger 12 zinos[87] Small silver censer with gold trim 13 zinos[61] Gold-plated Thrull face mask 16 zinos[61] Enchanted Cluestone 17 zinos[61] Flagon of bat guano 17 zinos[61] Enchanted Rune 22 zinos[61] Orzhov silver coin chain 23 zinos[61] Spectacles 25 zinos[86] Tainted sigil 28-75 zinos[61] Mizzium apparatus 50 zinos[86] Pyroconverger 50 zinos[86] Spyglass 50-100 zinos[86] Silk Selesnyan initiate's robes 68 zinos[61] Pendulum clock 100-250 zinos[86] Enchanted Dimir communications eyepiece 109 zinos[61] Orzhov charm 155 zinos[61]

Culture [ ]

The board game Clans & Legions is popular across the plane. It appears to be similar to Chess, although played on a six-by-six board. Pieces include the soldier, skyknight, cleric, and angel, likely analogous to the pawn, knight, bishop, and queen. Black goes first, and taken pieces are claimed in the attacker's boneyard. One of the most famous plays is Razia's Folly, the only three-move win, equivalent to the Fool's Mate. Once a player clears a board, they declare victory by stating "You're nullified."[83] Another board game, simply called "Guilds," is also popular.[20]

Trivia [ ]

Ravnica means "plain" in Serbo-Croatian coming from the word ravan , meaning flat, level, plane. It's pronounced "rahv-NEE-cah" even though "rahv-NEE-tsah" would be the more precise pronunciation since Wizards uses the same phonetics each time in order to avoid spelling issues. [88]

, meaning flat, level, plane. It's pronounced "rahv-NEE-cah" even though "rahv-NEE-tsah" would be the more precise pronunciation since Wizards uses the same phonetics each time in order to avoid spelling issues. According to legend, the City of Ravnica (the central metropolis) had been meticulously designed with Izzet precision after the signing of the Guildpact as a gift to the other guilds. The city had also been a secret offering to Niv-Mizzet that would have created a city-sized power sigil giving the Magewrights ultimate control over the plane. Izzet goblins supposedly fumbled the design just enough to prevent the sigil from working as intended. [70]

"Zonots" are based on cenotes, natural water-filled pits found in Mexico.[89] The spelling of the word was changed to use Eastern European phonemes.

Planeswalkers [ ]

Native [ ]

Visitors [ ]

Gallery [ ]

